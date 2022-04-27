Carvana gets $1.6 billion junk bond offer from Apollo to help finance Adesa deal

Apollo Global Management Inc. tossed a lifeline to Carvana Co . by offering to buy roughly half of a struggling junk-bond sale that will help the used-car retailer fund an acquisition and make new investments.

The firm submitted a $1.6 billion order anchoring Carvana’s offering of eight-year bonds at a yield of 10.25 percent, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Carvana raised $3.275 billion through the sale, which priced Wednesday afternoon at par to yield 10.25 percent and will finance its acquisition of Adesa Inc .'s U.S. car-auction business and improvements across 56 of its sites. The deal was revamped after Carvana’s bankers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. struggled to find enough buyers for the original structure, which included a $2.275 billion junk bond and $1 billion of preferred equity.

Representatives for Apollo, Carvana and JPMorgan declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported about Apollo’s offer earlier Wednesday.