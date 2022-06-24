CarMax sales fall, but it holds onto per-vehicle profit

CarMax Inc., like other major players in the automotive retail realm, finds itself trying to maneuver through a year hampered so far by sunken buyer confidence.

In its fiscal first quarter, CarMax retailed 240,950 vehicles. That's down 11 percent year over year. Company executives last week attributed the slump to a downturn in consumers' willingness to purchase right now because of inflated vehicle prices and the absence this spring of $1,400 stimulus checks, which consumers received last year.

Despite the setbacks, CarMax managed to keep a handle on per-vehicle profit. Retail prices per vehicle rose about $6,300 allowing the company to pull in roughly 14 percent more used-vehicle retail revenue in its first quarter. It reported making a profit of $2,339 on each vehicle it sold — $134 more than it did during the same time last year.