Consumer-sourced cars cushion CarMax

Issues around inventory, staffing and high prices all weighed on the nation's largest used-vehicle retailer in its second quarter.

CarMax is being dogged by the same issues weighing on many other companies throughout the auto industry and beyond. But the largest used-vehicle retailer in the U.S. said its rising rate of customer-sourced autos and ongoing omnichannel retail efforts leave it well positioned.

"Inventory is lower than where we want [it] to be," CEO Bill Nash said during an earnings call last week. CarMax executives were not available for a post-earnings interview with Automotive News, the company said.

Nash added that, at the end of its fiscal second quarter, the company's inventory was about 30 percent lower than its typical targeted levels.

"In addition to the inventory headwind, we were understaffed, and we still are understaffed," Nash said, adding that levels have improved since the quarter ended Aug. 31. In some cases, being understaffed hindered the company's ability to follow up with customers.

Counting cars

CarMax grew vehicle sales and the number of vehicles it bought from consumers in its 2nd quarter, with demand for inventory as high as ever. Here's a look at the numbers.
Total vehicle sales: 419,895*
Change vs. year earlier: Up 20%
Retail vehicle sales: 231,797*
Change vs. year earlier: Up 6.7%
Wholesale vehicle sales: 188,098**
Change vs. year earlier: Up 41%
Vehicles bought from consumers: 364,263
Change vs. year earlier: Up 59%
*2nd-quarter record **Quarterly record

Nash: Stocks 30 percent lower

More broadly, high used-vehicle prices have posed some problems. Wholesale used-vehicle prices were up 45 percent through Sept. 19 compared with the end of 2020, according to J.D. Power. A microchip shortage has severely limited new-vehicle production, and consumers have been gravitating toward used vehicles amid strong demand and economic growth.

For CarMax, acquisition prices for retail vehicles were up about $6,000 year over year in its second quarter, and they were up about $3,000 for wholesale vehicles, Nash said. "As long as I've been doing this, those are the biggest jumps I can remember ever seeing," he added.

Nash said the company's high rate of "self-sufficiency," or the rate of retail vehicles it buys from customers, should help margins and pricing going forward.

CarMax bought 364,263 vehicles from consumers in its second quarter for a 59 percent increase over the year-earlier period. That made CarMax about 70 percent self-sufficient, Nash said.

About 188,000 of the vehicles were bought through the company's instant appraisal and cash-offer tool.

CarMax reported record net revenue of $7.99 billion in its second quarter, a rise of 49 percent. The company pointed to its omnichannel retail efforts, in particular its instant cash-offer tool, as a primary factor for its top-line success in the period.

Omnichannel retail refers to the ability to shop for items across multiple electronic devices or in person, while having the experience personalized and consistent. CarMax completed the rollout of its omnichannel retail platform during the year-earlier quarter and continues to fine-tune it.

Its instant cash-offer tool was a joint effort with Edmunds, which it acquired this year in a transaction valued at $404 million.

In CarMax's most recent quarter, net earnings fell 3.9 percent to $285.3 million. The retailer opened three stores during the period and was on track to open a total of 10 new locations in its current fiscal year.

