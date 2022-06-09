Car buyers will go nearly 500 miles to get a vehicle, survey finds

"Most of it is just availability and the type of car you have," Jones said. Where shoppers once may have searched up to 250 miles away to find a specific vehicle, "I think now they probably would search the whole country more or less."

Quantrell Subaru has adapted to the increase in long-distance travelers in part by offering to pick them up from the airport, he said.

Separately, dealership technology company Cars.com found in a June 2021 survey that nearly 10 percent of car buyers were traveling out of state and 13 percent went 250-plus miles to obtain their desired vehicle. In a different survey conducted last month, Cars.com found that 53 percent of shoppers were willing to travel more than 50 miles, with two of every three respondents saying they were willing to cross state lines.

Jennifer Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com, attributed the trend to external factors such as the microchip shortage and the war in Ukraine constraining production and resulting in a shortage of new vehicles and more stress on the used-car market.

"We're telling people that you really have to be flexible and it's all about being nimble right now," Newman said.

Jones said he's seen firsthand that customers are much less particular about the cars they're purchasing. They're more willing to switch from a desired paint color or accept flaws such as scratches, even when traveling long distances, he said.