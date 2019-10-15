AutoNation criticized for selling used cars under recall

A new consumer report is criticizing auto retail giant AutoNation Inc. for having a number of used vehicles with open recalls on its lots, including some with Takata airbags and defective General Motors ignition switches.

AutoNation disputed the report's conclusions.

"Unsafe Used Cars for Sale," a report by the independent United States Public Interest Research Group Education Fund and nonprofit Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety, surveyed 2,429 used vehicles at 28 AutoNation dealerships in 12 states in July and August.

The groups found 285 vehicles — about 1 in 9 used vehicles it reviewed — were for sale with unrepaired recall defects, although it is legal under federal law to sell such vehicles. The defects included issues that could cause stalling or fires, seat belt failure or steering malfunction, according to the study.

AutoNation in 2015 pledged it would not sell any vehicle — new or used — with an open recall. Just more than a year later, in November 2016, it reversed course and began selling used vehicles again with open recalls.

Federal law prevents dealerships from selling new vehicles with open recalls. Legislation was introduced in the Senate this summer that would require used-vehicle dealers to repair recalled vehicles before selling, leasing or loaning them to consumers.

"By selling recalled cars with safety defects, AutoNation puts customers in danger before they even reach home," Adam Garber, consumer watchdog at U.S. PIRG Education Fund, said in a statement. "The only way that AutoNation can ensure a 'worry-free' purchase is to repair every recalled vehicle before selling it."

'Inaccurate information'

AutoNation, in a statement, said it is in "full compliance with all laws and regulations regarding recalls."

"The report has inaccurate information in it," Marc Cannon, AutoNation's chief marketing officer, told Automotive News. "We do have full disclosure at time of purchase. We have full disclosure on our website."

The statement said: "We address every recall. If the parts are on hand, we repair the vehicle. If there are no parts available for the foreseeable future, contingent on manufacturer instructions, we either hold the vehicle or sell it with full disclosure."

Only on the lots

Cannon said the study looked at vehicles only on dealership lots and did not follow through on the AutoNation purchase process. If a customer opts to buy a used vehicle with an open recall, they are told about the defect and sign a recall disclosure acknowledgement before purchase that indicates the dealership provided them documentation of the open recall, he said.

The study, which raised concerns drivers may leave with a used vehicle that could potentially be deadly, found that almost 1 in 5 used vehicles at AutoNation Chrysler-Jeep West in Golden, Colo., had unrepaired recalls. The groups also found that 14 certified pre-owned vehicles across the stores had unfixed recalls and that 47 vehicles for sale had recalls for which automakers had no available fix.

AutoNation Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ranks No. 1 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 310,839 new vehicles in 2018. It retailed 237,722 used vehicles for the same period, making it No. 3 on Automotive News' list of the top 100 retailers ranked by used-vehicle sales.

Lindsay VanHulle contributed to this report.

