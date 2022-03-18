Auto auction AI: A 'tool,' not a worry

Monk executives told Automotive News that users can use the company's guided photo capture on a smartphone to remotely take pictures of vehicle exteriors, which are then analyzed for damage, such as scratches or dents. The goal is to get a full scan of the car and a report on it in 60 seconds or less.

"The fact that my teammates here want to get this down to one minute going around the car — that's pretty efficient," ACV CEO George Chamoun said.

Efficiency, speed, streamlining — these all are words auction houses are using these days to attract buyers and sellers to their products. When the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated an industrywide shift to online operations, those companies weren't unaffected — and their interest in mobile and AI-guided imaging piqued.

Speed is crucial, Chamoun said. In fact, Monk said it plans to evolve their photo capture to a single short video that can be analyzed.

The technology application can be used when dealers want to inspect cars they've purchased from their consumers or when a rental car company wants to know what's going on with its fleet, Chamoun said.

ACV, which crossed the 2,000-employee mark this month, said the AI-enabled self-inspection platform is live with initial customers in Europe. Monk technology integrated with ACV will be available in the U.S. this year, ACV said.

AI-enabled auction assets caught the attention of Manheim in 2018 when it partnered with Fyusion, an automotive imaging and damage detection company. Manheim, the largest auction network in North America, announced it acquired Fyusion in January 2021.

This month, Manheim said it is adding Fyusion-powered mobile imaging to all of its locations. That's not all: Manheim also installed its first fixed AI-driven imaging equipment at its Minneapolis auction location.

"We're bringing in computer vision and artificial intelligence to now automate the condition report-writing process," Manheim President Grace Huang told Automotive News.