Auctions prepare for EV influx

Inspection processes and tools still need to evolve to properly assess EVs, said Eric Widmer, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Alliance Inspection Management, which provides vehicle inspection at some Manheim and independent auctions. But EVs are not alien technology, not when models like the Nissan Leaf have been out for more than a decade, he said.

But the industry must be more transparent about disclosing where an EV's battery is at in its life cycle. That is a key data point when it comes to valuation: Dealers want to avoid used EVs with aging or exhausted batteries, which can cost thousands of dollars to replace. The industry is "looking for the right solution," one that will entail hiring more service technicians with EV expertise or training their own employees to have that, Widmer said.

"We're not gonna be checking oil anymore," Widmer said. "We're gonna be checking batteries."

Getting technicians up to speed on diagnosing EVs will take time.

Technicians at service shops and engineers at automakers have an abundance of knowledge about cars and trucks with internal combustion engines. But how much of that current knowledge can be leveraged for working on hybrid and electric vehicles?

Not much, unfortunately, said Mark Quarto, founder of Quarto Technical Services, a Dallas company that offers consultations and training on vehicle electrification.

Some basic technology knowledge will overlap, but when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of high voltage, there's "literally nothing that will transfer over," Quarto said last month.

Power levels and how EVs operate and fail are different, Quarto said.

It's not just batteries that need special attention. The electronic gadgets throughout an EV do, too. Tesla's cars and the slew of new EV products coming out of Ford Motor Co. are essentially "computers on wheels," Widmer said. So it's critical to make sure inspectors understand that technology and can "document it in a way that'll make sense to a buyer and a seller," he added.

"As this transition happens, anyone who's looking at a car or appraising or inspecting a car has to understand what the new value points are versus the old," Widmer said.