Asbury sets its sights on more markets with new tool

With its new digital retailing platform unveiled last week, public retailer Asbury Automotive Group Inc. sees a path to selling in new markets without a physical presence in those places.

Such expansion would primarily be in used-vehicle sales, company executives said. It's one spoke of an ambitious new growth strategy that aims to more than double Asbury's annual revenue in the next five years to $20 billion and put the retailer at the forefront of the digital explosion in auto retailing happening across the industry.

The new digital platform, called Clicklane, is a "game-changer," Asbury CEO David Hult said last week as he rolled out the platform to industry analysts and investors.