ACV Auctions files U.S. antitrust lawsuit, alleging Manheim, ADESA, other auctions are shutting it out

Online auction company ACV Auctions Inc . on Friday filed an antitrust lawsuit against several major players in the physical auction sector, alleging they conspired to hinder ACV’s ability to compete in the market .

In a 51-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in New York, ACV named auction giants Manheim and ADESA and smaller wholesalers ServNet Auction Group and Independent Auction Group as defendants and claimed that those rivals worked to prevent it from gaining necessary access to AutoIMS, a remarketing platform widely used by commercial consignors in the industry.

The suit also named Auto Auction Services Corp., a joint venture of those four companies and the provider of the AutoIMS platform.

ACV, based in Buffalo, N.Y., also named the National Auto Auction Association as a defendant, alleging that the trade association, which has hundreds of member auctions , inconsistently enforced its physical auction requirement to “preclude membership to certain digital-only platforms like ACV, which pose an existential competitive threat to NAAA’s controlling members.”

NAAA “is aware of and has retained counsel to review the lawsuit” by ACV but has no comment at this time, an association spokesman said in an emailed statement to Automotive News.