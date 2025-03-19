Toyota can squeeze more efficiency from hybrids, R&D exec says

Toyota is planning to quickly ramp up electric vehicle sales in Europe, with several key models launching this year. But the heart of Toyota’s powertrain strategy remains its full-hybrid system, which debuted on the Prius in the late 1990s. A majority of Toyota’s sales in Europe are hybrids; when plug-in hybrids are included the figure tops 70 percent. But while full electrification is on the horizon, Toyota has not exhausted the potential of its hybrids, says Gerald Killmann, vice president at Toyota Europe in charge of R&D for connected technology and electronics engineering.