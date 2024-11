The 2025 RZ450e, shown, will continue to have a 71.4-kilowatt-hour lithium ion battery pack. The all-wheel-drive-only RZ450e is rated at 308 hp and has an EPA-estimated range rating of 220 miles. A new base trim, the front-wheel-drive RZ300e, will come with a 72.8-kWh lithium ion battery pack by CATL, and will have 201 hp and an EPA-estimated range rating of 266 miles.

(NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER/LEXUS)