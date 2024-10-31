\n\n\n\n2024 Top 150 Dealership Groups\nSee who made our 2024 list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., ranked by 2023 new-vehicle sales. Read our analysis and highlights.\n\n\nDownload the full PDF report or the Excel version of this data\n\n\n\nSee who made our 2024 list of the top 100 used dealership groups in used-vehicle sales\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAcquisitions fuel growth for top 150 dealership groups list\nAutomotive News reveals its 2024 list of the top 150 dealerships groups based in the U.S.\nRead more\n\n\n\n\nAutomotive News Top 150 Dealership Groups\n\n\n\n\nDealership group\nCity, State\nTotal number\r\n\t\t\tof dealerships\nTotal units\nTotal group revenue\r\n\t\t\tall departments**\n\n\n\n\n1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡\nMedford, OR\n344\n729,799\n$31,042,383,701\n\n\n2. AutoNation Inc.†\nFort Lauderdale, FL\n271\n591,265\n$26,948,900,000\n\n\n3. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡\nBloomfield Hills, MI\n318\n587,483\n$29,527,413,000\n\n\n4. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡\nHouston, TX\n199\n406,985\n$17,873,800,000\n\n\n5. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†\nDuluth, GA\n160\n277,016\n$14,802,690,000\n\n\n6. Sonic Automotive Inc.†\nCharlotte, NC\n133\n315,473\n$14,355,500,000\n\n\n7. Hendrick Automotive Group\nCharlotte, NC\n93\n260,497\n$12,800,582,791\n\n\n8. Morgan Auto Group\nTampa, FL\n65\n201,927\n$8,157,372,876\n\n\n9. Ken Garff Automotive Group\nSalt Lake City, UT\n70\n149,395\n$6,464,067,037\n\n\n10. Staluppi Auto Group\nNorth Palm Beach, FL\n28\n86,329\n$3,552,748,509\n\n\n\n\nSee complete list \n\n\n*Includes used unit sales from franchised dealers and used-only stores\n**Includes new, used, fleet, wholesale, F&I, body shop, parts and service departments.\n† Publicly held\n‡ Figures include data for dealerships outside the United States\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\n\nBreaking down Automotive News' top 150 dealerships group list\nEight groups rose more than 10 spots and 42 dealership groups fell by 10 or more spots in the 2024 list.\nRead more\n\n\nHow Automotive News' top 150 dealership groups list is compiled\nThe Automotive News Research & Data Center annually surveys auto retailers based in the U.S. to determine its top 150 dealership groups list.\nRead more\n\n\n\n\n\nVehicle sales* by top 10 groups\n\n \n\n\n\nVehicle sales* by top 150 groups\n\n \n\n\n\nTop 10 dealership share increases\nThe top 10 groups in 2023 said they owned 1,681 stores, or 9.3 percent of franchised dealerships in the U.S. Here is the percentage since 2011.\n\n \n\n\n\nTop 150 dealership share climbs\nThe top 150 groups in 2023 said they owned 4,602 stores, or 25.4 percent of franchised dealerships in the U.S. Here is the percentage since 2011.\n\n \n\n*fleet and retail\n\n\n“If I went up in sales units, but I drop on the list, that shows me that the industry is healthy, that the industry is growing. And that's a good thing, both for me and my team in the short-term and long-term.”\nTeddy Morse, Ed Morse Automotive Group CEO\n\n\n\n\n5 largest gains in the rankings\n\n\n\n\n \n2022\r\n\t\t\trank\n2023\r\n\t\t\trank\nRank\r\n\t\t\tchange\n\n\n\n\n1. Safford Automotive Group\n87\n38\n\n\n \n49\n\n\n\n\n2. Anderson Automotive Group\n71\n44\n\n\n \n27\n\n\n\n\n2. Murgado Automotive Group\n113\n86\n\n\n \n27\n\n\n\n\n4. Castle Automotive Group\n144\n119\n\n\n \n25\n\n\n\n\n5. Brandon Steven Motors\n89\n68\n\n\n \n21\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSee All Gainers \n\n\n\n\n5 largest declines in the rankings\n\n\n\n\n \n2022\r\n\t\t\trank\n2023\r\n\t\t\trank\nRank\r\n\t\t\tchange\n\n\n\n\n1. Baxter Auto Group\n33\n58\n\n\n \n25\n\n\n\n\n1. Rosenthal Automotive Organization\n92\n117\n\n\n \n25\n\n\n\n\n3. Golling Automotive Group\n118\n141\n\n\n \n23\n\n\n\n\n3. Peterson Auto Group\n127\n150\n\n\n \n23\n\n\n\n\n5. Romano Auto Dealerships\n124\n146\n\n\n \n22\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSee All Decliners \n\n\n\n\n“I think there will continue to be good opportunities for acquisitions, you never know the timing and cadence of them.”\nDavid Hudson, Hudson Automotive CEO\n\n\n\n\nTop 5 average new retail units per dealership\n\n\n\n\n \nAverage new retail units per dealership\nTotal number of dealerships\n\n\n\n\n1. Idea Auto Group\n4,190\n2\n\n\n2. One Automotive\n3,400\n3\n\n\n3. KDW Automotive\n3,354\n2\n\n\n4. Wilson Automotive\n3,090\n16\n\n\n5. Rick Case Automotive Group\n2,404\n12\n\n\n\n\nSee Complete List \n\n\n\n\nTop 5 average revenue per dealership\n\n\n\n\n \nAverage revenue per dealership\nTotal number of dealerships\n\n\n\n\n1. Idea Auto Group\n$380,918,946\n2\n\n\n2. One Automotive\n$255,972,022\n3\n\n\n3. KDW Automotive\n$236,494,463\n2\n\n\n4. Sam Pack Automotive Group\n$232,951,287\n6\n\n\n5. World Class Automotive Group\n$231,142,763\n6\n\n\n\n\nSee Complete List \n\n\n\n\n“Easing supply chain issues helped boost new-vehicle unit sales for nearly every dealership group on the top 150 list — just 13 of the groups had fewer retail sales in 2023 when compared with 2022. That increase came amid a slight uptick in the number of franchised dealerships from 2022.”\nMary Raetz, Automotive News Research & Data Center director \n\n\n\n\n5 largest gains in the dealership/rooftop count\n\n\n\n\n \nTotal\r\n\t\t\tnumber of\r\n\t\t\tdealerships\r\n\t\t\tin 2023\nTotal\r\n\t\t\tnumber of\r\n\t\t\tdealerships\r\n\t\t\tin 2022\nChange\n\n\n\n\n1. Lithia Motors Inc.† ‡\n344\n296\n\n\n \n48\n\n\n\n\n2. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†\n160\n146\n\n\n \n14\n\n\n\n\n3. AutoNation Inc.†\n271\n260\n\n\n \n11\n\n\n\n\n4. Anderson Automotive Group\n18\n8\n\n\n \n10\n\n\n\n\n5. #1 Cochran Automotive\n37\n28\n\n\n \n9\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSee Complete List \n\n\n\n\n5 largest declines in the dealership/rooftop count\n\n\n\n\n \nTotal\r\n\t\t\tnumber of\r\n\t\t\tdealerships\r\n\t\t\tin 2023\nTotal\r\n\t\t\tnumber of\r\n\t\t\tdealerships\r\n\t\t\tin 2022\nChange\n\n\n\n\n1. Sonic Automotive Inc.†\n133\n163\n\n\n \n30\n\n\n\n\n2. Group 1 Automotive Inc.† ‡\n199\n204\n\n\n \n5\n\n\n\n\n3. Russ Darrow Group Inc.\n23\n26\n\n\n \n3\n\n\n\n\n3. Rosenthal Automotive Organization\n13\n16\n\n\n \n3\n\n\n\n\n5. Rick Case Automotive Group\n12\n14\n\n\n \n2\n\n\n\n\n\n\nSee Complete List \n\n\n\n\n\nDownload a printable, savable version of all the information in our top 100 used dealership groups report, along with the complete list.\nDownload\n\n\nDownload a printable, savable version of all the information in our top 150 dealership groups report, along with the complete list.\nDownload\n\n\n\n