Top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales

Used-vehicle sales focus and acquisitions send franchised dealership groups up top 100 list
Automotive News reveals top 100 franchised dealership groups in the U.S. ranked by 2023 used-vehicle sales volume.
Read more

Automotive News top 100 dealership groups in used-vehicle sales

Dealership group
City, State
Total
			number of
			dealerships
2023
			used-vehicle
			unit sales*
2023
			used-vehicle
			revenue*

1. Lithia Motors Inc.†‡
Medford, OR
344
325,764
$8,512

2. AutoNation Inc.†
Fort Lauderdale, FL
271
274,019
$7,640

3. Penske Automotive Group Inc.†‡\nBloomfield Hills, MI\n318\n256,721\n$8,920\n\n\n4. Group 1 Automotive Inc.†‡\nHouston, TX\n199\n199,963\n$4,459\n\n\n5. Sonic Automotive Inc.†\nCharlotte, NC\n133\n173,886\n$5,194\n\n\n6. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.†\nDuluth, GA\n160\n127,507\n$4,018\n\n\n7. Hendrick Automotive Group\nCharlotte, NC\n93\n95,676\n$3,433\n\n\n8. Morgan Auto Group\nTampa, FL\n65\n85,207\n$2,602\n\n\n9. Ken Garff Automotive Group\nSalt Lake City, UT\n70\n56,163\n$1,761\n\n\n10. Hudson Automotive Group\nCharleston, SC\n52\n54,200\n$1,554\n\n\n\n\nSee complete list \n\n\nNote: Revenue in millions\n*Totals may include data from used-only outlets.\n†Publicly held\n‡Include sales at dealerships outside the U.S.\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n\n\nDiving deeper into Automotive News’ list of top 100 dealership franchised groups by used-vehicle sales\nThe six public dealership groups again captured the top six spots on the list. Twenty-three dealership groups rose on the list, while 20 fell by 10 or more spots.\nRead more\n\n\nHow we compile our list of the top 100 franchised dealership groups ranked by used-vehicle sales\nHere’s how Automotive News determines its annual list of the top 100 U.S. dealership groups ranked by their used-vehicle sales.\nRead more\n\n\n\nUsed-vehicle vs. new-vehicle sales\nThe top 100 groups sold an average of 0.98 used vehicle for every 1 new vehicle sold in 2023. A 1:1 used-to-new sales ratio has long been a benchmark for franchised dealerships.\n \nNote: Used-units sold prior to 2022 include units sold from used-only retailers CarMax, Carvana, Shift Technologies & Vroom.\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n“It’s just in our DNA that we sell a lot of used cars.”\nDustin Walters, vice president, Friendship Family of Dealerships\n\n\nTop 10 used-vehicle sales vs. top 100\nThe top 10 groups sold 1,649,106 used vehicles in 2023, or 51 percent of the top 100 dealership groups' total used-vehicle sales in the year. Here is the comparison since 2012.\n \nNote: Used units sold prior to 2022 include units sold from used-only retailers CarMax, Carvana, Shift Technologies and Vroom.\nSource: Automotive News Research & Data Center\n\n\n“We’ve established a niche market that now we stick with. Top 5 largest gainers in the rankings

 
2022
			rank
2023
			rank
Rank
			change

1. Murgado Automotive Group
68
99

 
31

2. Servco Pacific Inc.‡
23
46

 
23

3. Envision Motors
60
79

 
19

4. Anderson Automotive Group
50
65

 
15

5. Ourisman Automotive Group
21
32

 
11

Top 5 largest decliners in the rankings

 
2022
			rank
2023
			rank
Rank
			change

1. Baxter Auto Group
65
41

 
24

1. Open Road Auto Group
73
49

 
24

3. Del Grande Dealer Group
79
59

 
20

4. Fitzgerald Auto Malls
81
62

 
19

5. Holman Automotive
40
22

 
18

Top 5 average used-vehicle units per dealership

 
Average
			used-units per
			dealership
Total
			number of
			dealerships

1. Rick Case Automotive Group
2,034
12

2. Corwin Automotive Group
1,861
17

3. Performance Automotive Network
1,809
18

4. Sam Pack Automotive Group
1,533
6

5. Wilson Automotive
1,486
16

Top 5 average used-revenue per dealership

 
Average
			used-revenue per
			dealership
Total
			number of
			rooftops

1. Corwin Automotive Group
$53,773,765
17

2. Fletcher Jones Automotive Group
$47,725,567
19

3. Sam Pack Automotive Group
$45,691,373
6

4. Rick Case Automotive Group
$45,323,165
12

5. Wilson Automotive
$45,251,606
16