The auto industry's top global parts suppliers
See how the world's biggest suppliers rank in global markets.

Automotive News top 100 parts suppliers by OEM sales

World's biggest suppliers are rethinking where, how to make parts
Revenue at the 100 parts makers on the Automotive News top global suppliers list rose in 2023 by about 9 percent year over year on average.

Automotive News top 100 parts suppliers by OEM sales

Supplier
Country
Total global OE automotive parts sales (dollars in millions) 2023
Total global OE automotive parts sales (dollars in millions) 2022
Percent North America 2022
Percent Eurpoe 2022
Percent Asia 2022
Percent rest of world 2022

1. Bosch Group
Germany
$55,890
$50,456
17%
41%
40%
2%

2. ZF Friedrichshafen
Germany
$49,709 (f)
$42,106 (f)
28%
44%
24%
4%

3. Magna International Inc.
Canada
$42,797 (f)
$37,840 (f)
48%
38%
12%
1%

4. CATL
China
$41,365 (fe)
$33,500 (fe)
10%
20%
70%
-%

5. Denso Corp.
Japan
$40,723 (fe)
$47,900
25%
10%
63%
2%

6. Hyundai Mobis
South Korea
$36,964
$32,192
15%
13%
68%
4%

7. Aisin Corp.
Japan
$32,698
$31,228
22%
8%
68%
3%

8. Continental
Germany
$28,743 (fe)
$25,401 (fe)
27%
48%
21%
4%

9. Forvia
France
$28,310 (fe)
$26,835 (fe)
24%
45%
28%
3%

10. Lear Corp.
USA
$23,467 (f)
$20,892 (f)
40%
37%
19%
4%

f = fiscal year , fe = fiscal year estimate,
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center

How battery material companies, semiconductor makers are making bigger marks on the supply chain
The supply chain runs much deeper than just the parts-making giants of the world.

How the Automotive News top suppliers list is made
The Automotive News Research & Data Center surveys hundreds of companies to determine the annual ranking of the top 100 suppliers in the world.

Top gainers
Biggest gains in year-over-year global OE automotive parts sales (dollars in millions)

 
2023
2022
% change

SK On Co.
$9,926 (e)
$6,040 (e)
 
64.3

Motherson Group
$17,675 (f)
$12,302 (f)
 
43.7

Huizhou Desay SV Automotive
$3,105 (f)
$2,210 (f)
 
40.5

Zhejiang Sanhua Automotive Components
$1,478
$1,091
 
35.5

Inteva Products
$1,700 (fe)
$1,293 (fe)
 
31.5

Top decliners
Biggest decliners in year-over-year global OE automotive parts sales (dollars in millions)

 
2023
2022
% change

NSK Ltd.
$2,169 (fe)
$3,134 (fe)
 
30.8

BASF
$15,300 (e)
$19,500 (e)
 
21.5

Clarios
$2,107 (fe)
$2,625 (fe)
 
19.7

Denso Corp.
$40,723 (fe)
$47,900
 
15.0

Nifco
$2,047 (fe)
$2,193 (fe)
 
6.7

e = estimate, f = fiscal year, fe = fiscal year estimate
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center

"You are going to see a huge shift of the supplier base. The sourcing will move from the Western world to the best-cost countries."
Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis 

Top suppliers to North America

Magna International Inc.
 
$20,722 (f)

ZF North America Inc.
 
$13,968

Denso International America Inc.
 
$10,181 (e)

Robert Bosch
 
$9,613

Lear Corp.
 
$9,387

Top N.A.-based suppliers

Magna International Inc.
 
$42,797 (f)

Lear Corp.
 
$23,467

Adient
 
$15,395 (f)

BorgWarner Inc.
 
$14,198 (f)

Dana Inc.
 
$10,555

e = estimate, f = fiscal year, fe = fiscal year estimate
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center

"The last thing you want to do is build a lot of the wrong thing."
Paul Thomas, president, Bosch Mobility Americas

Top Europe-based suppliers

Bosch Group
 
$55,890

ZF Friedrichshafen
 
$49,709 (f)

Continental
 
$28,743 (f)

Forvia
 
$28,310 (e)

Valeo
 
$20,665

Top Asia-based suppliers

CATL
 
$41,365 (fe)

Denso Corp.
 
$40,723 (e)

Hyundai Mobis
 
$36,964

Aisin Corp.
 
$32,698

Sumitomo Electric Industries:
 
$17,952 (fe)

e = estimate, f = fiscal year, fe = fiscal year estimate
Source: Automotive News Research & Data Center