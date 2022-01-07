Toyota teases GR GT3 Concept ahead of Tokyo show

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. will unveil a new GT3 racing concept at the Tokyo auto show on Jan. 14.

A teaser shot of the GR GT3 Concept released by Toyota Gazoo Racing on Friday depicts the silhouette of a low-slung car with a long hood, steeply raked rear end and a giant tail wing.

The automaker's motorsports arm said the global premiere presents a "racing-dedicated" concept car. Gazoo Racing currently deploys a GT3 race car based on the Lexus RC F.

Japan's automakers often use the annual customized auto show in Tokyo as a stage to show off sporty and performance offerings, especially concepts of cars to come. Toyota turned heads at the 2018 Tokyo show when it unveiled the GR Super Sport Concept.

The show media day is Jan. 14; it opens to the public Jan. 15-16.