Tokyo auto show preview

A sleek, seductive redesign of the Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will be Toyota's top eye candy this year. A near-production concept of the second-generation green car is a rear-slung, five-seat coupe-style sedan. It is a radical departure from the dowdy first-generation four seater.

The car goes on sale next year, and Toyota says the redesign was done expressly for the purpose of using design to draw people to the alternative fuel car. Toyota says it was able to reduce the cost and boost the driving range 30 percent with the upcoming remake.

It rides the same modular vehicle platform as the Lexus LS flagship luxury sedan, making it lower, longer and wider for a more planted feel than the first generation. The so-called GL-A platform was designed to accommodate a variety of powertrains, including hybrids and fuel cells.

Going even more futuristic, Toyota will also unveil an updated and close-to-production version of its futuristic Concept-i pod car, now labeled the LQ. The concept previews a self-driving electric vehicle equipped with a digital assistant for a "personalized mobility experience."

The LQ is a four-seat electric vehicle with a cruising range of 186 miles. It builds on the Concept-i that was first exhibited at CES in 2017. Toyota said it will have a working version of the LQ ready for public test drives next summer. The car envisions a self-driving future in which an onboard digital assistant called Yui helps with everything from car navigation to safety and comfort.

Also in the show will be the Granace, a large new luxury van for Japan and some overseas markets that goes on sale later this year. The van is intended to offer plush rides in a spacious wood-trimmed interior that can be configured with leather captain's chairs, either as a three-row six seater or four-row eight seater. The Granace is 17 feet 5 inches long and features a massive, imposing grille.