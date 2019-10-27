Tokyo auto show hits & misses

Greimel: I think it looks, at first glance, too aggressive and ugly, and the front reminds me too much of a first-generation Mirai, which I think is one of the worst cars out there. But overall, as a concept car, this is right on the money because it really stretches the imagination. The back looks a little bit too pointed. But, hey, it's actually trying something new, and I give it credit for that. And on top of it all, it's still sexy. And I love the color — very futuristic and clean and technical.

Butters: Everything is designed around these four giant wheels, each with their own electric motor. You can really see those are the power sources. And then it has these incredible, giant doors that open the whole side to reveal a roomy and luxurious four-seater to enjoy while it drives itself. It's really what a show car should be: It makes me hopeful for the future and a world of innovation.