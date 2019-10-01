Nissan to present electric city car at Tokyo show

Nissan

The vehicle's name comes from Nissan's series of Intelligent Mobility concept vehicles, with the "k" being a nod to so-called kei class of minicars so popular in Japan.

TOKYO -- Nissan has pulled the wraps off a full-electric, self-parking pint-sized city car concept that showcases the automaker's latest electrification and autonomous-driving technologies.

Japan's No. 2 automaker will display the IMk concept car at this month's Tokyo auto show.

The outward stance of the IMk reflects that of squat, tall-wagon look of the current Nissan Dayz minicar. But Nissan said the IMk rides on a new dedicated electric vehicle platform.

"The IMk fuses a modern, clean look, driven by its Japanese heritage, with cutting-edge EV technology," Satoru Tai, Nissan's executive design director said on Tuesday.

"It's a luxury small EV that I hope a lot of customers are going to drive."

Nissan wants vehicles with full-electric or the company's ePower gasoline-generator and electric-motor system to account for 30 percent of global sales by March 2023.

The company is working on a new EV platform. And it has said it will launch eight new electrified vehicles in a push to hit annual sales of 1 million electrified vehicles by the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Intelligent Mobility, the IM in IMk, is the Nissan's marketing term encompassing its strategy of promoting electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity.

The IMk envisions Nissan's latest ProPilot driver assist technologies.

A smartphone-enabled ProPilot Remote Park feature enables valet parking and can search for a parking space automatically after the driver and passengers get out.

A tap of a button brings the car around to pick up you afterward, Nissan said.

Inside, it has a lounge-like interior as much geared toward relaxing for the ride as driving.

"The bench-style seat, with a dimpled texture, promotes a relaxing, welcome space that gives the impression of sitting on a floating cloud," Nissan said. "Other than the start button and shifter, the IMk's thin dashboard is void of physical controls."

On the connectivity front, Nissan said drivers can link to the IMk with a smartphone to authenticate their identity, automatically apply personal settings -- such as seat position, interior lighting and climate controls -- and plan their commute.

Press days for the Tokyo auto show are Oct. 23-24.

