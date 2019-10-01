Nissan to present electric city car at Tokyo show

TOKYO -- Nissan has pulled the wraps off a full-electric, self-parking pint-sized city car concept that showcases the automaker's latest electrification and autonomous-driving technologies.

Japan's No. 2 automaker will display the IMk concept car at this month's Tokyo auto show.

The vehicle's name comes from Nissan's series of Intelligent Mobility concept vehicles, with the "k" being a nod to so-called kei class of minicars so popular in Japan.

The outward stance of the IMk reflects that of squat, tall-wagon look of the current Nissan Dayz minicar. But Nissan said the IMk rides on a new dedicated electric vehicle platform.

"The IMk fuses a modern, clean look, driven by its Japanese heritage, with cutting-edge EV technology," Satoru Tai, Nissan's executive design director said on Tuesday.

"It's a luxury small EV that I hope a lot of customers are going to drive."

Nissan wants vehicles with full-electric or the company's ePower gasoline-generator and electric-motor system to account for 30 percent of global sales by March 2023.

The company is working on a new EV platform. And it has said it will launch eight new electrified vehicles in a push to hit annual sales of 1 million electrified vehicles by the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.