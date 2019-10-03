Mitsubishi's Tokyo concept gets four-motor electrified AWD

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors says the electrified crossover concept it will unveil at this month's Tokyo auto show will be a plug-in hybrid with four-motor, electric four-wheel drive.

In releasing new details and a full-length teaser photo of the vehicle, Mitsubishi said Thursday that the model will be called the Mi-Tech Concept and feature a downsized, lighter plug-in powertrain.

The system is a series hybrid setup in which a gasoline turbine engine provides power for four electric motors, two on the front axle, two on the rear, Mitsubishi said.

"This provides the driver to use pure-electric driving mode and series hybrid modes and delivers the smooth and powerful performance characteristics inherent to electrified vehicles," the automaker said.

The four-motor configuration, dubbed Quad Motor with Dual Motor Active Yaw Control, allows optimum torque to be delivered to all four wheels, the company said.

Mitsubishi is trying to leverage is traditional strengths in crossovers and SUVs as it plots a future product strategy centered around electrification. The concept embodies both priorities.

A new rendering of the vehicle depicts a compact, coupe-style open-top crossover with the front two seats cupped by a divided roof. Oversized fenders lend a sturdy, planted feel.

The Mi-Tech Concept also envisions an advanced human machine interface that uses augmented reality technology to project information onto the windshield. The driver-assist system warns of potential collisions and helps the driver brake and steer away from danger.