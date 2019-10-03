Mitsubishi's Tokyo concept gets four-motor electrified AWD

A rendering released by Mitsubishi shows a compact, coupe-style open-top crossover with oversized fenders that give the design a robust look.

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors says the electrified crossover concept it will unveil at this month's Tokyo auto show will be a plug-in hybrid with four-motor, electric four-wheel drive.

In releasing new details and a full-length teaser photo of the vehicle, Mitsubishi said Thursday that the model will be called the Mi-Tech Concept and feature a downsized, lighter plug-in powertrain.

The system is a series hybrid setup in which a gasoline turbine engine provides power for four electric motors, two on the front axle, two on the rear, Mitsubishi said.

"This provides the driver to use pure-electric driving mode and series hybrid modes and delivers the smooth and powerful performance characteristics inherent to electrified vehicles," the automaker said.

The four-motor configuration, dubbed Quad Motor with Dual Motor Active Yaw Control, allows optimum torque to be delivered to all four wheels, the company said.

Mitsubishi is trying to leverage is traditional strengths in crossovers and SUVs as it plots a future product strategy centered around electrification. The concept embodies both priorities.

A new rendering of the vehicle depicts a compact, coupe-style open-top crossover with the front two seats cupped by a divided roof. Oversized fenders lend a sturdy, planted feel.

The Mi-Tech Concept also envisions an advanced human machine interface that uses augmented reality technology to project information onto the windshield. The driver-assist system warns of potential collisions and helps the driver brake and steer away from danger.

Photo

Mitsubishi will also present the Super Height K-Wagon Concept at the Tokyo show and released this image of the car that shows an SUV-inspired design that may foreshadow a next-generation tall-wagon Japanese minicar.

Also making its debut in Tokyo will be the Super Height K-Wagon Concept.

This car, with a rugged, SUV-inspired design, may foreshadow a next-generation tall-wagon Japanese minicar in the spirit of Mitsubishi's eK Wagon or eK Space runabouts.

Media days for the Tokyo show are Oct. 23-24.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters