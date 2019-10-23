Mitsubishi's funky buggy concept can run on several fuels

TOKYO — Mitsubishi Motors Corp. pulled the wraps off its plug-in hybrid Mi-Tech Concept at the Tokyo Motor Show, showing off a funky open-cockpit, buggy-style two-seater that can run on a variety of fuels.

The concept is equipped with a new, lighter drivetrain employing a four-motor, four-wheel-drive layout. The Mi-Tech's hybrid system uses a compact turbine generator in place of the conventional gasoline engine generator, the company said.

The vehicle's turbine can run on gasoline, diesel, kerosene or alcohol, so drivers can select which fuel to use depending on their region, the Japanese automaker said.

The configuration of the dual-motor Active Yaw Control units for the front and rear axles adjusts the torque difference between the left and right wheels to provide optimum torque for each tire, the company said.

"This is an electrified SUV that fulfills the driver's desire … and it delivers a safe and confident driving experience from daily commute to holiday leisure," Mitsubishi Motors CEO Takao Kato said during the concept's debut Oct. 23. "It delivers unparalleled driving pleasure."

The use of a gasoline turbine can help reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and other harmful substances due to its low combustion temperature and pressure.

The Mi-Tech Concept features the driving support technology Mi-Pilot, which warns of potential danger such as a collision, as well as an augmented reality windshield that projects real-time information for the driver.

Kato didn't say how close to production the concept might be.

Mitsubishi also debuted the Super Height K-Wagon Concept — "K" for the popular kei minicar segment in Japan, an important category for Mitsubishi.

Minicars account for about half of Mitsubishi's domestic sales.

The K-Wagon Concept bears SUV-like features and comes with Mi-Pilot, the company said. A production version will be released in Japan by March 31.