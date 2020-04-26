A wild ride for self-driving tech pioneer

Nobody expected perfection, and they agreed the Halls had a right to run a family business as they saw fit. “It was more, when you don’t know how to do something and insist that you do,” one said. “Think of the consequences of that. It was, ‘We know better than you.’?”

As a result of the churn and lingering friction, the six said, direction and strategy frequently shifted. Sometimes engineering teams would sit idle with no work for more than a week simply for lack of direction.

Frustrations often were vented in volatile meetings, the employees said. Workers who fell out of favor were sometimes given demeaning tasks, such as walking the couple’s terrier, Biscuit, a fixture at the company’s San Jose headquarters.

Meanwhile, they said, key organizational roles were held by friends or family members of the Halls who had little applicable experience.

Asked about concerns over internal dissent and culture, the company responded with this statement: “Velodyne continues to support teams of employees in operations, manufacturing, engineering, R&D, human resources, finance, business development, sales, marketing and general administration. During these unprecedented times for our community and businesses at large, we continue to work to support our employees as well as meet our customers’ needs to the best of our ability.”

While the six employees who spoke with Automotive News believed intellectual property theft from Chinese competitors was a legitimate concern, they also thought the topic was used as a blanket crutch to explain an assortment of problems. One said the internal turbulence had been “the biggest gift to our competitors” and slowed Velodyne’s first-mover advantage.

Concerns and criticisms expressed by the six are echoed in dozens of comments on Glassdoor, a website where job candidates can submit resumes and workers can leave anonymous reviews of their employers.