For Waymo user, convenience 1st, tech 2nd

Waymo has worked to smooth out operations by creating pickup and drop-off zones at shopping centers and equipping vans with baby seats. Cameras monitor passengers and their belongings.

HANDLER, Ariz. — At a time when the idea of self-driving vehicles has barely left the pages of science fiction in the minds of many consumers, Damian Nichols has already made them a fixture in his everyday life.

Nichols, a married father of three, lives in the Phoenix suburbs, where he works in information technology for a local school district. Over the past two years, few consumers — and maybe none — have more experience riding in self-driving vehicles. He's lost count of the number of rides he's taken.

"Oh gosh, I don't know," he said. "Hundreds."

Nichols has been a seasoned participant, first in the early-rider program run as part of Waymo's testing in the area, and now in the company's commercial descendant, the ride-hailing service called Waymo One. In the course of his everyday travels, he's enjoyed a bird's-eye view on the evolution of the company's self-driving technology.

Photo

"Way back when, when it'd see a bicyclist, it'd slow way down and move over," Nichols said last week. "I don't want to say it was nerve-wracking, but you definitely noticed what it was doing. Now you don't. It's much more fluid. It navigates that much better. Now it knows bicyclists inside and out."

Growing fleet

Currently, there are more than 1,000 members of the Waymo One program. Although the company declined to provide an exact number, it says the bulk of its 600-vehicle fleet is in Arizona.

As Waymo has increased the size of its fleet, Nichols says he's noticed a corresponding drop in the time it takes to find a ride. He says it's usually about three minutes and rarely longer than five.

Most of the rides are provided in vehicles that still contain human safety drivers, but a Waymo spokesperson said a handful occur in Pacificas operating without on-board oversight.

If the changes in the technology are pronounced, the evolution in the operational aspects of the self-driving ride-hailing service may be more subtle.

Inside the Chrysler Pacificas themselves, Waymo has latched car seats in the rear right seats for babies and toddlers. Booster seats are available for older children in each vehicle. Cabin-facing cameras keep an eye on passengers, and ensure they leave the minivans when they're supposed to with their possessions in hand.

Expanding partnerships

Outside the vehicles, Waymo has spent time expanding the scope of partnerships that ensure smooth operations. Dozens of Chandler city employees can now access the company's self-driving vehicles as part of a partnership announced last month, which might enable the city to trim the size of its own fleet.

Elsewhere in the city, Waymo has worked with local shopping centers, such as the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center, to create dedicated pickup and drop-off zones. Those are adding operational simplicity, as well as convenience for customers.

"I don't have to worry about parking," Nichols said. "That's one of the things I immediately grew to like. And now it's become almost a necessity for me. If I'm going to have a drink or two, I don't have to worry about that. I don't have to worry about traffic. My wife and I are together, and we can have a conversation or research what we're going to do. We've gotten so comfortable with it."

As for his children, one in college and two twins in high school, the results are more mixed.

"One of them thinks it's the most ridiculous thing in the world and is embarrassed to be seen in it," he said. "The other two are psyched about it. They'll suggest 'Let's go to dinner and take a Waymo.' "

Letter
to the
Editor

Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
