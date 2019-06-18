VW steps up software push with 'vw.os' operating system

Volkswagen is stepping up the pace of its digital transformation with a plan to pool some 5,000 digital experts into a single unit that will develop "vw.os," a uniform software operating system.

With the creation of the Car.Software unit, Volkswagen's in-house development will rise to at least 60 percent by 2025 from less than 10 percent now, VW said on Tuesday.

"We are platform professionals for hardware and are now transferring this competence to software development," Christian Senger, head of digital car and services for the VW brand, said in a statement.

"We will develop software with uniform basic functions for all group brands, which will allow us to drastically reduce complexity," Senger said.

VW said all its new models would use the "vw.os," platform and the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud by 2025.