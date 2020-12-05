VW fixes software glitches in key ID3 electric hatchback

The software update will mean customers can use App Connect. The augmented reality version of the head-up display will also now function as planned and will project navigational directions onto the road.
Originally, the company said customers that elected to receive their vehicle without the full software suite would have to wait for an appointment to receive an update within the first quarter of next year.
VW aims to expedite the process as much as possible and some ID3 cars may get the update by the end of the year.
The recall will not, however, be a quick trip to the workshop. The software update is considerable in size and customers will be expected to leave their vehicles overnight to rectify the fault.
As compensation, VW has offered members of what it calls its "First Mover Club" members incentives such as fewer monthly leasing payments.
"We have seen with our First Movers they are proud of their car and they serve as brand ambassadors. The happier we can make them, the greater the chance they recommend the vehicle to their friends and acquaintances," a VW source said.
Tesla has been so successful with pleasing its customers through moves such as offering continual over-the-air updates that the U.S. automaker has not had to use traditional paid marketing. It relies on free advertising, either through the press, social media or word of mouth.
Volkswagen Group said last month that it is increasing investments in full-electric cars, autonomous driving and related future technologies to about 73 billion euros ($86 billion) from 60 billion euros a year ago. The investment envisages production of about 26 million full-electric cars in Europe, China and the U.S. by 2030.
About 19 million of these will be based on the MEB architecture, with most of the remaining seven million using the high-performance PPE platform that Audi and Porsche are developing.