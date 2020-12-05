VW fixes software glitches in key ID3 electric hatchback

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen brand has solved the software glitches that affected the launch of its key ID3 battery-powered hatchback.

VW is now ready to start delivering the ID3 to European customers with fully functioning software, spokespersons for the automaker told Automotive News Europe.

The vehicle is not being sold in the U.S. because it is considered too small for American tastes. VW’s first MEB car in the U.S. will be the ID4 crossover, which will be built in Chattanooga, Tenn.

VW began ID3 deliveries in Europe in September, but without key functions such as App Connect, which meant owners could not use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. VW said customers would have to return to their dealer for software updates.

The Golf-sized ID3 is a key launch for VW because it's the first of a new generation of affordable, long-range electric cars based on its MEB architecture. VW has converted its factory in Zwickau, Germany, to build EVs based on the architecture.

Engineers have fixed the glitches and ID3 cars built in Zwickau from now onward will be fully functional, VW executives said. ID3 cars that have already been delivered to customers will be recalled and fixed.