VW fixes software glitches in key ID3 electric hatchback

The ID3 is the first vehicle from VW's ID EV family.

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen brand has solved the software glitches that affected the launch of its key ID3 battery-powered hatchback.

VW is now ready to start delivering the ID3 to European customers with fully functioning software, spokespersons for the automaker told Automotive News Europe.

The vehicle is not being sold in the U.S. because it is considered too small for American tastes. VW’s first MEB car in the U.S. will be the ID4 crossover, which will be built in Chattanooga, Tenn.

VW began ID3 deliveries in Europe in September, but without key functions such as App Connect, which meant owners could not use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. VW said customers would have to return to their dealer for software updates.

The Golf-sized ID3 is a key launch for VW because it's the first of a new generation of affordable, long-range electric cars based on its MEB architecture. VW has converted its factory in Zwickau, Germany, to build EVs based on the architecture.

Engineers have fixed the glitches and ID3 cars built in Zwickau from now onward will be fully functional, VW executives said. ID3 cars that have already been delivered to customers will be recalled and fixed.

The software update will mean customers can use App Connect. The augmented reality version of the head-up display will also now function as planned and will project navigational directions onto the road.

Originally, the company said customers that elected to receive their vehicle without the full software suite would have to wait for an appointment to receive an update within the first quarter of next year.

VW aims to expedite the process as much as possible and some ID3 cars may get the update by the end of the year.

The recall will not, however, be a quick trip to the workshop. The software update is considerable in size and customers will be expected to leave their vehicles overnight to rectify the fault.

As compensation, VW has offered members of what it calls its "First Mover Club" members incentives such as fewer monthly leasing payments.

"We have seen with our First Movers they are proud of their car and they serve as brand ambassadors. The happier we can make them, the greater the chance they recommend the vehicle to their friends and acquaintances," a VW source said.

Tesla has been so successful with pleasing its customers through moves such as offering continual over-the-air updates that the U.S. automaker has not had to use traditional paid marketing. It relies on free advertising, either through the press, social media or word of mouth.

Volkswagen Group said last month that it is increasing investments in full-electric cars, autonomous driving and related future technologies to about 73 billion euros ($86 billion) from 60 billion euros a year ago. The investment envisages production of about 26 million full-electric cars in Europe, China and the U.S. by 2030.

About 19 million of these will be based on the MEB architecture, with most of the remaining seven million using the high-performance PPE platform that Audi and Porsche are developing.

