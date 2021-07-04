Volvo rethinks architecture, design, sourcing

Volvo aims to be an electric-only brand by 2030. And to increase the speed of that undertaking and reduce complexity, Volvo is adopting a more hands-on role in developing the components it will need, such as batteries, electric motors and computer systems, the company said.

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson, who participated in last week's presentation, said the automaker cannot depend solely on its suppliers for the technology.

"We need to go deeper," the CEO said. "We need to understand batteries in the same way we understand the combustion engine. We need to understand charging and [battery] chemistry."

The company revealed what it called its "Concept Recharge" — a prototype for a new portfolio of EVs that it plans to introduce in coming years.

One in particular, Volvo said, will be a new battery-powered crossover it says will become its new flagship. The large crossover — which will not carry over the XC90 name of Volvo's current top-of-the-line utility vehicle — will be built at the automaker's factory near Charleston, S.C., and be distributed globally, the company said. Officials declined to say what the flagship will be called but said its name will deviate from the brand's use of letters and numbers.

"We would be totally underselling the new vehicle by calling it the upgraded XC90," Samuelsson told Automotive News following the presentation. "It's really a new first of its kind."

Volvo plans to reveal a production version of the model in 2022. AutoForecast Solutions anticipates that output could begin in early 2023.