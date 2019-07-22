Volvo invests in Israeli startup that links doctors with crash data

Seven seconds after a car crash occurs, emergency-room doctors and insurance companies alike may soon receive detailed information about injuries and damage sustained in the wreck.

That's the speed at which MDGo envisions processing time-critical data. The Israeli startup uses machine learning to meld the medical and automotive worlds.

Using sensors aboard almost all vehicles, the company says, it can gather data to measure the forces applied to occupants and vehicles, and infer the nature and severity of injuries -- information that helps first responders and physicians provide better treatment.

Automakers are increasingly interested in the technology.

Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the venture-capital arm of the carmaker, said Monday it has invested an undisclosed sum in MDGo. Last month, Hyundai Motor Co. inked a partnership with the startup to co-develop connected services surrounding medical information.

"The key part is getting the data out of the OEMs for us, and that's where this investment is validation for us," Shahar Samoelov, vice president of business development at MDGo, said in an interview. "We're trying to bring a new way of looking at what data in the vehicle can bring. It's beyond one niche OEM. It's something that can service the whole industry."