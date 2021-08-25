Toyota software boss promises more over-the-air updates, faster product cycles, greener cars

Some of advancements will reach markets as early as this fall, when the second-generation Lexus NX arrives.

Toyota

Keiji Yamamoto

TOKYO – Toyota’s top digitalization guru is touting big breakthroughs through the application of software and connectivity services, including faster product cycles and more fuel-efficient cars.

Some of achievements will reach markets as early as this fall, when the second-generation Lexus NX arrives. The redesigned compact crossover gets over-the-air update ability, while the hybrid version has a predictive efficiency function that helps optimize use of the battery.

Japan’s biggest carmaker has about 3,000 people working in software development at Toyota Motor Corp. and its technology subsidiaries Woven Planet and Toyota Connected, Chief Product Integration Officer Keiji Yamamoto said in a Wednesday briefing. And across the entire Toyota Group, including affiliated suppliers such as Denso and Aisin, there are 18,000 software workers.

They are ramping up Toyota’s dive into the digital age as carmakers worldwide race to tap a host of new technologies that promise to make automobiles more like smart phones.

Toyota has been slow to offer over-the-air updates, for instance. Toyota only introduced its first vehicles capable of over-the-air updates in February, the Lexus LS500h and Mirai fuel cell sedan.

But that picks up pace with the Lexus NX, which gets real-time updates of mapping and media.

Meanwhile, the NX also comes equipped with a so-called Predictive Efficient Drive feature that leverages software and connectivity to learn a person’s driving habits, predict the road ahead, analyze real-time traffic and optimize the charging and discharging of the hybrid battery.

The NX’s system previews a geo-fencing technology that Toyota is developing to help maximize the efficiency of the hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Yamamoto said.

The idea is to predict and track when a car will enter certain road environments, such as city centers, where battery-drive should be prioritized. The cars will sense this through the onboard connectivity systems and automatically switch to electric mode for a greener drive.

“The geo-fence technology is a kind of navigation technology that uses the cloud,” Yamamoto said. “This is under development, and we will commercialize it in the near future.”

Related Article
Toyota accelerates automated-driving push
New operating system

Meanwhile, a new automotive operating system Toyota is developing will hit market within five years, Yamamoto said.

Called Arene, it is being developed by Woven Planet, Toyota’s automated driving and artificial intelligence subsidiary and is pitched as an open automotive operating system that will allow for "programmable cars." Woven hopes to offer it to other companies.

Woven Planet says it will be as groundbreaking as Microsoft Windows and Apple iOS were for personal computers and smartphones, ushering in a new era for automobiles. Yamamoto said it will allow car software to be developed in parallel with hardware, slashing development time.

“The development process, or structure, itself will change,” Yamamoto said. “Even without the hardware, the cars or vehicles, we can develop software through simulations. The quality of software will be enhanced, and the software lead time will be shorter. In other words, quality, lead time and efficiency will all fundamentally improve. That is what is expected out of Arene.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Europeans pull together to lead AV safety push
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Members of the initiative include automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, chipmakers and software developers.
Europeans pull together to lead AV safety push
No one will know? The tech raced at speeds up to 148 mph.
Corvette records tech's high-speed joyride
General Motors fuel cell controls and process engineer Joe Truchan operates a coating machine in the fuel cell laboratory at the GM Global Propulsion Systems Pontiac Engineering Center in Michigan. In June, GM announced a partnership with Liebherr-Aerospace to develop a hydrogen fuel cell power-generation demonstrator system for aircraft.
Power play: GM sees beyond autos
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-23-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive