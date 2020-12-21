Toyota to share Mirai's hydrogen fuel stack with commercial products

TOKYO — On the outside, Toyota's redesigned Mirai hydrogen fuel cell sedan gets a sleek and sexy, top-to-bottom makeover. But the real revolution is what happened under the skin.

The reengineered fuel cell stack is more refined, and it will be the building block for a variety of hydrogen-powered products Toyota will roll out — beyond the new Mirai.

Toyota Motor Corp. is one of just a handful of global automakers now seriously pursuing hydrogen fuel cell technology and wants its new stack to power a range of trucks as the automaker expands fuel cell use to trains, ships and stationary power generators for industrial use.

Toyota debuted the new stack technology this month in the second-generation Mirai. But the unveiling was part of a flurry of announcements that Toyota insiders called "Fuel Cell Week." Among the news was word that Toyota will use the Mirai's fuel cell system — with two stacks instead of one — in a set of Class 8 heavy-duty semitrucks being prepared for trial runs at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.