Toyota Mirai offers service lesson

"It has its own ventilation system, so that if you needed to service the hydrogen tanks, you could exhaust the hydrogen gas out of the building in that bay," Eroh said. "There's an exhaust system on the roof that accomplishes that, but in three and a half years, we have not had to utilize that system a whole lot."

At January's National Automobile Dealers Association Show in San Francisco, Toyota Motor North America showed a newly built architect's model of its ideal 68,000-square-foot, nine-acre dealership. The model contained a hydrogen service bay.

Perhaps because of the Mirai itself or perhaps because of ToyotaCare — the program that covers basic maintenance on newly purchased Toyota vehicles — Eroh said a high percentage of Longo's Mirai customers have returned for regular service. But "the surprise has been on the collision side. We've seen a lot more of the cars through here than we expected."

Some specialized tooling is also required, Eroh said, and service technicians have to receive special training to work safely on the Mirai and its pressurized hydrogen fuel tank. Yet, the return on investment has materialized.

Last year, Toyota sold 1,700 Mirais in the United States, down 7.5 percent from 2017. But the Mirai also comes with other challenges — from the sales floor to the delivery truck.

One example: taking delivery.

"When the cars come off the truck, they have just a little bit of hydrogen in the tank," Eroh said. The dealership doesn't have a hydrogen fueling point, which means the Mirais have to be fueled before they can be sold. One hydrogen fueling station is 12 miles northwest in South Pasadena; another is 15 miles east, in Diamond Bar, Eroh said.