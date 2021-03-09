Three U.S. lawmakers call on USPS to freeze Oshkosh vehicle contract

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- Three U.S. House lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday calling on the U.S. Postal Service to freeze a $482 million contract to Oshkosh to finalize production for the next-generation postal vehicles pending a review of the contract.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur and two other Democrats urged a halt pending an investigation into whether there was any political influence in awarding the contract and if it is consistent with President Joe Biden's executive order to electrify the federal fleet.

Last month, the USPS rejected a bid from Workhorse Group for an all-electric delivery fleet.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GlobalFoundries, Bosch to develop radar chips for self-driving car features
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GlobalFoundries, Bosch to develop radar chips for self-driving car features
GlobalFoundries, Bosch to develop radar chips for self-driving car features
U.S. lawmakers introducing bill to give USPS $6 billion for electric delivery vehicles
U.S. lawmakers introducing bill to give USPS $6 billion for electric delivery vehicles
Tesla is plugging a secret mega-battery into the Texas grid, report says
Tesla is plugging a secret mega-battery into the Texas grid, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-8-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive