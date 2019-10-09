Tesla's Smart Summon called 'glitchy' by Consumer Reports

Tesla's Smart Summon feature, which allows owners to remotely call their Model 3 to drive to their location, works "intermittently" in testing by Consumer Reports.

The organization's website, ConsumerReports.org , tested the feature, which was released via software update in late September, over several days at its Auto Test Center in Colchester, Conn., and in nearby parking lots.

Videos showing Model 3 vehicles in fender benders and near misses while using Smart Summon appeared on social media in the days following the software update.

Consumer Reports, in its Tuesday report , called Smart Summon "glitchy" and "without a lot of obvious benefits for consumers."

The feature is part of Tesla's Full Self-Driving option, but Consumer Reports said testing showed it is not "consumer-ready technology."

Notes on the software update released by Tesla said Smart Summon is only intended for use on "private" driveways and parking lots.

NHTSA told Automotive News in an emailed statement last week that it is aware of reports related to the feature and is gathering information from Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Automotive News. It also did not respond to calls and emails by Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization said.