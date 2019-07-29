Tesla cars may stream Netflix, YouTube when idle, Musk tweets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when a Tesla vehicle is not moving is coming soon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The change may come in August but wouldn’t take “more than a few months,” Musk said while responding to a Twitter user.

Tesla owners will be able to stream while the car is moving once regulators approve full self-driving, Musk said in a second tweet. The CEO described the experience as having a “cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio.”