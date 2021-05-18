Stellantis, Foxconn agree to form JV for connected car technologies

Mobile Drive will be based in the Netherlands

Reuters

MILAN -- Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn said they agreed to create a joint venture that will supply in-car and connected-car technologies.

The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands.

Mobile Drive will operate as an automotive supplier, and take part in tenders to provide software programs and related hardware for Stellantis and other interested automakers, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

