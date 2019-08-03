Steel as strong as an Army tank

  • What: Martensitic steel
  • Who: Ford Motor Co.
  • Why: To increase strength, reduce weight and save cost on the roof rails of its newest crossovers

    • An Explorer roof rail, top, is formed from a tube. Above, a tube cross section

    Ford Motor Co. revolutionized the use of aluminum for its 2015 F-150 pickup. Now it's innovating with steel.

    To form the roof rails on the 2020 Ford Escape and Explorer, as well as the Lincoln Aviator and Corsair, Ford used ultra-high-strength steel tubes and what the automaker says is an industry-first production process. Engineers say the application costs less than the former hydroformed tubes and is more than twice as strong.

    The new approach to forming the tubes, known as 3D Roll and Sweep, roll-forms the material into a tube, and then bends it into the hockey sticklike shape of the roof rail. According to Ford, the resulting material is stronger than the steel used to make railroad tracks, construction cranes and military tanks.

    "We wanted to use a stronger material so we could mainly go down in tube diameter size," Jason Balzer, Ford's body structures supervisor, told Automotive News. "If we can increase strength, we don't need as much of it."

    The tubes are less than two inches wide and roughly seven feet long. In total, Ford added about half an inch of space inside the vehicles, which means more headroom and better forward vision, thanks to a thinner A-pillar. Ford also saved about 10 pounds per vehicle — about 5 percent of the total weight saved on the new Explorer.

    Ford said the new material is likely to be used on more vehicles as they are redesigned.

