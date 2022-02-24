Israeli firm could give future Volvos a bigger head-up display

An Israeli nanotechnology startup wants to supersize — and smarten — the conventional head-up display.

Spectralics, which has drawn interest and investment from Volvo Cars, has developed a hardware development kit for imaging systems, with a novel thin optical film technology as one of its core components. When integrated into a vehicles' windshield, the film serves as a mixed-reality display on which images and virtual objects can be overlaid.

Current head-up displays project a "fairly small" field of view, said Michael Schön, technology lead at Volvo Cars R&D Open Innovations Arena.

"Expanding the field of view can improve the user experience," Schön told Automotive News. "It opens up new possibilities to create a more immersive experience."