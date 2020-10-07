Sharp signs licensing deal with Daimler after settling patent lawsuit

TOKYO -- Japan's Sharp Corp. said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler AG as it settled a patent infringement lawsuit against the German automaker over in-vehicle mobile communications technology.

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.

The agreement only covers about 10 percent of the original claim since Sharp licensed the majority of the patent to suppliers during the litigation, Daimler said in a statement.

“Daimler still upholds the view that a company cannot be banned from using standard-essential patents, if its suppliers are willing to pay the license fee,” the carmaker said.

A Munich court last month granted Sharp an injunction, finding Daimler used the electronics company’s mobile technology without a license. Daimler at the time said it would appeal the ruling and didn’t expect its production or sales would be stopped.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.