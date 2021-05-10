Self-driving truck startup Plus to launch $3.3 billion SPAC deal

Combined company will get $500 million from the deal

Reuters

Plus trucks

Plus said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in a deal that values the self-driving truck technology startup at $3.3 billion.

The combined company will get proceeds of $500 million from the deal, including a private investment of $150 million. Investors in the deal include BlackRock and D.E. Shaw group, among others.

In February, Plus raised $200 million in a funding round, co-led by brokerage Guotai Junan International and private equity firm CPE, according to data from Pitchbook.

Founded in 2016, California-based Plus manufactures an automated driving system for heavy trucks, called PlusDrive, that can be installed on trucks or attached as a feature to trucks in production, according to its website.

Hennessy Capital Investment raised $345 million when it went public in January this year.

A SPAC is a company with no regular business operations but with a pool of capital raised through an IPO that it uses to take a private firm public.

Plus will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PLAV" after the deal closes in the third quarter this year.

Goldman Sachs was the financial adviser to Plus and Barclays Capital advised the SPAC on the deal.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
What's standing between VW's ID4 and profits? It's the battery
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
What's standing between VW's ID4 and profits? It's the battery
What's standing between VW's ID4 and profits? It's the battery
Volvo's tech outsourcing gambit
Volvo's tech outsourcing gambit
VW will design chips for autonomous vehicles, CEO says
VW will design chips for autonomous vehicles, CEO says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-10-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive