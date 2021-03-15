Samsung to develop autonomous driving chip for Google's Waymo, report says

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics recently won a project for Google parent Alphabet Inc.'s autonomous driving unit Waymo to develop chips for next-generation self-driving cars, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Samsung will develop a chip that computes data collected from various sensors installed in autonomous vehicles or centrally controls functions by exchanging information with Google data centers in real time, South Korean newspaper Herald Business reported, citing an unnamed industry source.

The project is expected to be carried out by Samsung's logic chip development division, it added.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment on client company matters. Alphabet did not have an immediate comment.

