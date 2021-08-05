Power play: GM sees beyond autos

DETROIT — General Motors is retooling more than just cars and trucks as it plots a path toward cleaner skies.

GM envisions its batteries finding their way into other forms of transportation and possibly homes or businesses in the coming years as it seeks to maximize the profit potential and environmental benefits of the costly technologies it's developing.

"We came into this transformation of electrification as an automaker," said Charlie Freese, executive director in GM's hydrogen fuel cell and battery businesses. "We can come out as a provider of propulsion systems for other types of vehicles in different industries."

The tens of billions of dollars that GM is investing in electrification will go beyond its legacy auto portfolio. The automaker plans to implement its Ultium batteries and Hydrotec fuel cell technology in the locomotive and aviation industries — segments of the transportation landscape it abandoned decades ago. Recent partnerships and electrification plans underscore GM's confidence in its technology and could mark a shift in the broader transportation ecosystem, experts say.

"At its core, GM is an engineering company," said David Whiston, equity strategist at MorningStar. "Especially since they've been working on hydrogen for a long time, [GM] should be able to do something other than just hydrogen in cars."

In June, GM said that it would collaborate with Liebherr-Aerospace to develop a hydrogen fuel cell power-generation demonstrator system for aircraft. The demonstrator will be based, in part, on GM's Hydrotec fuel cell technology and built at Liebherr-Aerospace in Toulouse, France.

GM also announced a partnership with Wabtec Corp. to develop and commercialize GM's proprietary Ultium battery technology and Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell systems for Wabtec locomotives.