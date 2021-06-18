Porsche readies smarter, faster infotainment with more dynamic features

Porsche cars might be quick getting from 0-60 mph. But the luxury brand has been slow to embrace connectivity in its lineup.

Porsche is now picking up the pace with its sixth-generation infotainment system. The makeover delivers both eye candy and capability.

The Porsche Communication Management 6.0 system will debut in the 2022 Porsche 911, which is scheduled to arrive in U.S. stores this fall. The Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne will receive the updated system next year.

Infotainment has become a new battleground for consumers' mind and wallet share. Automakers see the high-tech systems as a way to differentiate and develop recurring revenue sources from subscription services.

Luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW Group are investing significant capital in developing bespoke infotainment systems that run on sweeping dashboard displays.

Others, such as Volvo, are turning to Big Tech. The Swedish luxury automaker debuted Google's Android Automotive system which essentially transforms the vehicle dashboard into an Android smartphone.