Porsche readies smarter, faster infotainment with more dynamic features

Porsche's next-gen infotainment system, which learns user behavior, allowing it to deliver information and content faster and more intuitively, debuts in 2022 911 this fall.

Porsche cars might be quick getting from 0-60 mph. But the luxury brand has been slow to embrace connectivity in its lineup.

Porsche is now picking up the pace with its sixth-generation infotainment system. The makeover delivers both eye candy and capability.

The Porsche Communication Management 6.0 system will debut in the 2022 Porsche 911, which is scheduled to arrive in U.S. stores this fall. The Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne will receive the updated system next year.

Infotainment has become a new battleground for consumers' mind and wallet share. Automakers see the high-tech systems as a way to differentiate and develop recurring revenue sources from subscription services.

Luxury automakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW Group are investing significant capital in developing bespoke infotainment systems that run on sweeping dashboard displays.

Others, such as Volvo, are turning to Big Tech. The Swedish luxury automaker debuted Google's Android Automotive system which essentially transforms the vehicle dashboard into an Android smartphone.

Smart tech

Porsche's next-gen infotainment system learns user behavior, allowing it to deliver information and content faster and more intuitively. The interface is now cleaner and features updated icons, new fonts, and larger touch points for easier operation.

An updated voice assistant now understands natural language, avoiding the need to use awkward pre-determined commands. For example, the command, "Hey Porsche, I need gas," will trigger the navigation app to search for nearby gasoline stations.

Porsche has deepened integration its with Apple Music. The streaming service, along with Apple Podcasts, is built into the head unit and does not require an iPhone to operate.

With Apple Music built-in, the driver can add a song they hear on the radio to their Apple Music library, or switch to a custom Apple Music station that will only play the artist's music.

"We have succeeded in combining the classic radio experience with the modern streaming experience," said Martin Bayer, Porsche's navigation and infotainment manager.

The navigation system has gotten smarter and faster, delivering real-time information.

The route calculation feature can tell if the Porsche is towing a trailer and factor the lower speed when calculating destination arrival times.

WIth PCM 6.0, Porsche is expanding digital applications previously exclusive to the battery electric Taycan to combustion-engine models. An interactive operating manual is integrated into the system and smartphone calendar entries are displayed on the system's touchscreen via the Porsche Connect app.

PCM also hooks into vehicle controls, allowing occupants to adjust the air conditioning, ambient lighting, or seat settings with their voice. With the command, "Hey Porsche, I am cold," cabin temperature will increase by two degrees.

