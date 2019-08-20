Porsche, Apple Music will partner on infotainment

ATLANTA — Two global technology and design icons are partnering up on the next frontier of innovation in the auto industry -- infotainment.

Apple is partnering with Porsche to bring Apple Music’s streaming service to the automaker’s battery-electric Taycan. It is the first automotive partnership involving Apple Music.

The streaming service, which will appear in future Porsche models, is integrated into the Taycan’s dual display infotainment system.

Taycan owners will be able to stream Apple Music via the car’s Internet connection. Three years of Verizon-powered Internet will be provided for free.

Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer referred to the partnership as being a “brand fit.”

Apple, like Porsche, is about innovation, design technology and user experience, Zellmer told Automotive News at a press event Monday at Porsche’s North American headquarters on Monday.

“We know that more than 80 percent of our customers already have iOS equipment,” Zellmer said.

Apple and Porsche have been working on the Apple Music integration for more than a year.

The service uses the vehicle’s radio antennas, ensuring a more stable and higher quality stream. The service includes curated playlists that can be accessed beyond the car by linking Porsche and Apple accounts.

The Taycan, Porsche’s first fully electric sports car, will be launched in early September and arrive in U.S. dealerships in late 2019.

Powered by two synchronous motors that generate more than 600 hp, the Taycan can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. The vehicle will have a range of 310 miles.

Porsche's overall U.S. sales gained 5.3 percent to 35,213 vehicles through July.