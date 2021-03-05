Porsche adds Taycan electric wagon, stepping up Tesla challenge

Porsche's Taycan Cross Turismo full-electric station wagon is another step toward expanding the automaker's lineup, CEO Oliver Blume said.

"By 2025, half of all the new vehicles we will deliver will have an electrified drive, either fully electric or plug-in hybrid," Blume said in a statement announcing the launch of the Taycan Cross Turismo.

One in three of all vehicles Porsche delivered in Europe had an electric powertrain, Blume said. "With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we are taking another major step in this direction," he said.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is a more spacious version of the Taycan sedan that will broaden the Taycan line's appeal and help parent Volkswagen Group catch up with Tesla.

The wagon is 20mm taller than the Taycan sedan, or 30mm with the optional off-road package. It has adaptive air suspension as standard that can raise and lower the car to clear obstacles.

The extended roofline gives more headroom for rear-seat passengers. The vehicle has luggage capacity of more than 1,200 liters, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear.

The car has a 10.9-inch display and an optional screen for front passengers. Switching to "gravel mode" lifts the car just over an inch to navigate "light off-road terrain."