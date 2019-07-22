Outside the norm: ZF's external airbag predicts crash

Indeed, in designing the system, ZF could have put the outside bags anywhere around the body of the vehicle — in the front bumpers, in the vehicle corners, in the rear. But it sees huge benefits in reducing the severity of side-impact crashes, Kagerer said.

"More than a third of all vehicle fatalities occur in side collisions," he told Automotive News at ZF headquarters in Friedrichshafen, a picture-postcard town near Germany's border with Switzerland. "That's a very large area of safety that urgently needs to be addressed by the industry."

ZF's bag is housed along the bottom sill of a vehicle's body, below the doors. It is substantially larger than bags inside the vehicle, spanning from the A-pillar to the rear wheel well.

When it inflates — a process that requires far more gas than an interior bag — it immediately reaches the size of a life raft.

The bag had to be engineered differently than those inside the car. Instead of stopping a moving human body, the exterior bag has to soften the blow of a much heavier and more rigid vehicle.

"This idea has been on the drawing boards at all the major bag manufacturers for a long time, but it's been blue-sky," Upham said. "I myself worked for TRW back in 1996 and 1997, and I was shown drawings we had for external bags even then.

"But the technology didn't exist yet. It couldn't be done until now. The industry has had to move in this direction, innovation on top of innovation, to get here. It has taken advances in materials, advances in inflation, advances in vehicle camera technologies.

"The fact that ZF has arrived here tells the world that we've reached this new point in our technology."

By its own estimates, ZF is the world's No. 3 producer of airbags, behind Sweden's Autoliv at No. 1 and the Chinese-owned Joyson Safety Systems, which last year completed an acquisition of the beleaguered Japanese industry leader, Takata Corp.

Those competitors, as well as other airbag makers, also are working on external bags. The Toyota-affiliated supplier Toyoda Gosei turned heads at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show with a cartoonish, lime green concept car called Flesby II that proposed a sort of Michelin Man look for vehicle safety with puffy external bags.

ZF expects that its system could be on the market as soon as 2023. It already is in what Kagerer called "pre-development" with a German premium brand automaker he declined to identify.

"We started this development as part of a project with the European government in 2012," Kagerer said. By "we," he means TRW. Kagerer worked for years in aerospace on the development of new engine controls for military aircraft. He moved to TRW in 2002 in occupant safety. He was part of the migration of human resources and technology that became the new ZF when the German company acquired TRW in 2014.