New S Class stirs pot on self-driving regulations

The new S-Class could become the first car to offer motorists Level 3 autonomy, which means the car can drive itself under specific conditions, when Mercedes launches its Drive Pilot feature in Germany later this year.

The feature is currently restricted to highway traffic jams, but it will allow drivers to legally divert their attention from monitoring the road — an aspect not allowed under Level 2 systems such as Tesla's Autopilot.

Should conditions depart from that narrow operating envelope, the car will indicate that drivers have 10 seconds to assume control before the vehicle turns on its emergency lights, gradually decelerates and comes to a controlled stop.

Mercedes is still finalizing series development of the feature, which as things stand, cannot be guaranteed to operate under all weather conditions.

The carmaker is in a tight race with its archrival BMW, whose stated goal is to premier eyes-off driving in its new technological flagship, the iNEXT electric SUV, due to launch next year.

Volkswagen Group's premium brand Audi had hoped to beat both luxury competitors to market three years ago when it launched its flagship luxury rival, the A8 sedan.