New S Class stirs pot on self-driving regulations

SINDELFINGEN, Germany — Mercedes-Benz's newly redesigned S-Class luxury sedan, revealed last week here, represents a big step forward in the automaker's eyes-off autonomous driving technology.
But the new S-Class faces a real dilemma: Major markets such as the United States are not ready for the technology yet.
Germany is.
Three years ago, government leaders enacted landmark legislation permitting motorists to hand over full driving control of their vehicle to its on-board autonomous systems if specific conditions are met. But virtually every other country in the world is still grappling with the question of how to safely roll out the technology on their roads.