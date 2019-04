"It's a Hail Mary when you're stuck," said Paul Harmon, GLE product manager. "It gives you the ability to gain traction when you're off-road."

Free-driving mode is a new use of E-Active Body Control technology, which combines a hydropneumatic active suspension with the Mercedes Airmatic air suspension system.

E-Active Body Control allows spring and damping forces to be individually controlled at each wheel, counteracting body roll, pitch and squat, Mercedes said.

"It essentially functions like a motorbike and leans the car into turns," Harmon said, referring to the technology's capability to counteract body rolls.

Free-driving mode is available as an option on the 2020 GLE 450 4MATIC crossover.

The technology will roll out where needed to other models that have the EQ Boost 48-volt electrical system.