Malware disrupts services for marketing company AutoWeb

AutoWeb, a California automotive marketing services company, discovered malware on its encrypted servers that "disrupted consumer and customer access" to many services.

The company, formerly known as Autobytel, said in an SEC filing on Monday that it hired third-party consultants and forensic experts to assist in restoring systems and investigating the incident.

The malware was found "on most systems," the filing disclosure said.

"The full scope of the costs and related impacts of this incident, including the availability of insurance to offset some of these costs and related impacts of this incident, have not been fully determined," it said.

"As a public company, the only statement we have at this time is what's contained in the 8-K," a spokeswoman for AutoWeb said in an emailed statement to Automotive News. "More information may be available during our Q1 earnings call."

"At this time," AutoWeb has not discovered evidence of "any unauthorized access to or acquisition of any consumer personal information or customer confidential information," the disclosure said.