Kia says it's looking at EV projects with multiple firms after Apple report

Reuters

Kia's new logo was unveiled Jan. 6 during a pyrotechnical display in South Korea.

SEOUL -- Kia Corp. said on Wednesday it's reviewing cooperation on self-driving electric vehicles with multiple foreign firms, making no mention of a report linking it to a project with tech giant Apple Inc.

Kia's comment, issued in a regulatory filing as its shares surged nearly 20 percent in Seoul, came after domestic online publication Edaily reported late on Tuesday that Kia's parent, Hyundai Motor Group, had decided Kia would be in charge of proposed cooperation with Apple on EVs. The report cited unnamed industry sources.

Hyundai Motor declined to comment. Apple was not immediately available for comment outside of U.S. business hours.

Kia's sister company Hyundai Motor Co. said earlier this month it was in early talks with Apple, after local media reported the firms were discussing an EV and battery-tie up, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 25 percent. Apple declined to comment at the time.

In December, Reuters reported that Apple was moving forward with self-driving vehicle technology and was aiming to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology as early as 2024.

Kia last week changed its corporate brand to simply 'Kia' from 'Kia Motors' in what it said was part of a new strategy aimed at taking the company "beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions," without providing specific details of new projects.

"Changing our corporate name and logo is not only a cosmetic improvement," said Kia President Song Ho-sung. "It represents us expanding our horizons and establishing new and emerging businesses that meet and exceed the diverse needs of our customers worldwide."

Shares in Kia were up 8.2 percent, while shares in Hyundai Motor were down 0.6 percent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota led auto industry in U.S. patents in 2020
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota led auto industry in U.S. patents in 2020
Toyota led auto industry in U.S. patents in 2020
FCA first automaker to integrate new Amazon Alexa Custom Assistant
FCA first automaker to integrate new Amazon Alexa Custom Assistant
Fiat Chrysler teams with Silicon Valley startup on new air taxi
Fiat Chrysler teams with Silicon Valley startup on new air taxi
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-18-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive