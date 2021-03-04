Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer to get Amazon Fire TV for Auto

The Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be integrated with Amazon Fire TV for Auto, which will give users access to shows, movies, apps, vehicle features and the Alexa personal assistant.

The utility vehicles, tasked with pushing Jeep upstream, will be technological showcases for the adventure brand and function as rolling entrainment hubs with the inclusion of Fire TV for Auto, the Stellantis brand said Thursday .

The upcoming Grand Wagoneer will be the first SUV with a front-passenger infotainment screen . The 10.25-inch screen, which is shielded from the driver by a privacy film on the glass, allows a passenger to watch movies in addition to sending destinations to the driver. It's unclear whether the Wagoneer will offer a screen for the front passenger.

Stellantis says Fire TV for Auto will communicate directly with the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. The automaker says the content will sync with an existing Amazon account like other Fire TV devices.