Hyundai's new technology helps owners identify safety recalls

Hyundai Motor Co. is launching license plate reader technology through a website for owners to access open safety recalls and service campaigns on their vehicles.

The website, when used on a smartphone, allows vehicle owners to take a photo of their license plate. It then links the license plate number to the VIN and displays all open safety campaigns for that vehicle. Owners can then schedule an appointment through the site for the necessary repairs at a Hyundai dealership.

Brian Latouf, chief safety officer of Hyundai Motor North America, said the technology fits into the company's vehicular designs that aim to address "the before, during and after" of a crash.

"This is kind of one step of many different things we're doing holistically for automotive safety," he said.

Latouf said the new technology is meant to get vehicles fixed as quickly and conveniently as possible. He said the technology, like the SmartSense suite of safety features and the Blue Link connected car service, shows Hyundai's emphasis on safety.

"Our Hyundai owners, we're really focused on them, and it's important to us to keep them safe," he said.

The feature currently is available to U.S. Hyundai owners only. It was developed in-house by Hyundai AutoEver America using Rekor System's license plate reader technology.