How Honda's new wind tunnel makes an IndyCar difference

Rules. Every racing series from quarter midget to NASCAR to IndyCar requires teams to adhere to what seems like a byzantine labyrinth of rules.

The requirements — which govern everything from the size, thickness and placement of decals to the engine's size and power output — help ensure cars from different teams are close to identical in specification. That can make for extremely close races, where the skill of the driver and the team's strategy of managing the race becomes more important than raw horsepower.

The section that governs aerodynamics in the 2022 IndyCar series rulebook covers 10 pages. After reading those regulations, you might think there isn't much Honda's aerodynamic engineers working in the company's new $124 million wind tunnel in East Liberty, Ohio, can do to improve the performance of Honda-engined cars running in the NTT IndyCar Series races such the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 29.